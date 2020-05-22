Generous Daniel O'Donnell and Sean O'Farrell donate song proceeds to Donegal baby's fight for life

Singers Daniel O'Donnell and Sean O'Farrell have written and recorded a new single. They are generously donating all proceeds to support lifesaving treatment for baby Livie Mulhern.

This new song, ‘Don’t Let The Music Die’ is about the entertainers who travel the length and breadth of both Ireland and the UK, and indeed the world over. They do so to bring their brand of entertainment into the lives of all those who love live music, and the song is asking everyone not to ‘Let the music die’ but to hold on and they will be back.

Recorded remotely by Daniel, Sean and Daniel’s band, it is a song of hope and optimism for the future.

Don't Let The Music Die will be available on digital platforms from May 29. All streaming revenue will go to fund a life-saving operation for little Olivia and you can click on the link below to find out more.

More information on baby Livie's story and on why this €2m treatment in the US is her only shot at living beyond her second birthday can be found here