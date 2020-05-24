A sign that summer is coming - celebrate the strawberry season

Irish households are now spending in the region of €120 million a year on strawberries - and Donegal lovers of the increasingly popular fruit will soon be gulping them down in even greater numbers.

This year’s ‘Celebrate Strawberry Season’ campaign, organised by the Irish Soft Fruit Growers Association, in partnership with Bord Bia and the IFA, is now up and running with people being encouraged to choose Irish grown strawberries.

As well as buying them in shops, the sight of strawberries for sale on our roadsides will soon be a real mark of the summer season.

According to Lorcan Bourke, Fresh Produce Manager Bord Bia, “Recent research by Kantar Worldpanel shows that Irish households spend €120m per annum on fresh strawberries. In the past five years, both the volume and the value of strawberry sales have grown by 50%, showing the increase in popularity of this household favourite fruit.

“Thankfully, we have a strong supply of locally-grown strawberries available throughout Ireland,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan has urged consumers and retailers to support the Irish strawberry sector - a vital indigenous industry worth €47m at farm gate, with 57 growers producing over 8,000 tonnes annually.

Roadside sales are expected to commence this weekend. Growers have put measures in place to ensure the safety of all staff and customers.

Most Irish strawberries are produced in Leinster.

“This season is one of the most difficult on record for strawberry growers.

“Not only are growers contending with the usual issues such as rising input costs and lower margins, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to serious issues with labour on farms,” he said.

IFA Soft Fruit Chairman Jimmy Kearns said, “The current situation has posed a particular problem for strawberry growers.

Unfortunately, we cannot shut our gates until the situation improves. In ‘normal’ years, labour accounts for over 50% of input costs in the soft fruit industry. It will be far higher this year and retailers must recognise this.”

This year’s campaign urges consumers to replace refined sugars with strawberries as a natural and healthy alternative.

It highlights how a single serving of strawberries provides 100% of an adult’s daily vitamin C requirement.

Strawberries are packed with many nutritional benefits.

More than ever, people are turning to fresh, local produce in order to support their health and wellbeing.