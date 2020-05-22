Speeding motorist in Donegal among detections highlighted by gardaí in operation slowdown Day One

Gardaí have been out in force in Donegal and nationwide as part of National Slowdown Day.

Since 7am, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of 44,105 vehicles with 349 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In an afternoon update, gardaí highlighted some of the more serious speed detections around the country. One of these occurred on the R265 at Porthall, Ballindrait where a motorist was caught travelling at 85km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Other notable speed detections include a motorist travelling at 99km/h in a 50km/h zone in Tipperary and two incidents of motorists travelling at 101km/h in two different 60km/h zones in Dublin.

As National Slow Down Day continues, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.