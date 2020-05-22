Covid-19 daily update - number of additional deaths down by one but increase in new cases

It was confirmed this evening that sadly 11 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

That is down one on the previous 24 hour period. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State is now 1,592.

There have been 115 more confirmed cases in the State, compared with 76 yesterday. This brings the total to 24,506.

In Northern Ireland, three further deaths were recorded today by its Department of Health, bringing the total to 504. But this toll rises when death certificates that mention Covid-19 are included. Including these the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the North was 664 deaths by May 15 (the latest figure available).

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris has stated that new measures will make it mandatory for all travellers arriving in Ireland to provide an address to gardaí and to self-isolate there for two weeks, in keeping with World Health Organization advice.

Minister Harris said that from next week all passengers arriving into the country will be legally required to complete a passenger locator form.

It will be an offence to put the wrong information on a passenger location form.

People will have to provide an address for where they intend to stay for the next 14 days, with the minister saying forms will be emailed to travellers before they arrive in the State.