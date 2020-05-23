Households and businesses without water supply in Finn Valley area

Contact
A number of households are without water this morning
A number of households in the greater Finn Valley area were left without water overnight, and are still without a supply this morning.
Irish Water and Donegal County Council have advised that pump repair works may cause supply disruptions to the following areas: Cappry, Meencargagh, Woodland, Dooish, Donegal Road, Goland, Meenglass, Carrickmagrath, Corgary, Knock, Kinletter, Curraghamone, Corlacky, Kinnaderry, Largnalore, Creggan, Lettermakenny, Ballynaglack, Corraine, Glencovet, Drumavish, Edenamoghil, Cavan Upper, Drumboe, Dunwiley, Cloughroe, Tievickmoy, Kilross, Backlees, Drummurphy, Coolyslin, Foyfin, Carricknamanna, Ballynacor, Gleneely, Lismulladuff, Tievebrack, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Killygordon, Cloghan, Liscooley, Doneyloop, Crossroads, Castlefinn, Drumkeen, Convoy, Raphoe, Ballindrait, Lifford, Carnowen, Corradooey and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.
It's estimated that the work will be completed by 10am on Saturday.
However, supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
