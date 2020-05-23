Emergency crews tackling major fire in Derry

Emergency crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial estate in Derry.

The blaze broke out a short time ago at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Huge plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen across the city.

No further details are as yet available about the exact location of the fire or the damage that has been caused.

Diversions were in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area. The Buncrana Road was closed to traffic for a short time.

However, police say the Buncrana Road has now re-opened.