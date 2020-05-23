Emergency crews tackling major fire in Derry

Contact
Emergency crews are currently tackling a fire at an industrial estate in Derry.
The blaze broke out a short time ago at Pennyburn Industrial Estate.
Huge plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen across the city.
No further details are as yet available about the exact location of the fire or the damage that has been caused.
Diversions were in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area. The Buncrana Road was closed to traffic for a short time.
However, police say the Buncrana Road has now re-opened.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.