Latest: Small increase in number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

It was confirmed late this afternoon that sadly 13 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

That is two more than for the previous 24 hour period.

There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 76 more confirmed cases in the State, compared with 115 yesterday.

There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, refers to the situation as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), and it reveals that:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%