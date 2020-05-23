Latest: Small increase in number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

Contact
Coronavirus update
It was confirmed late this afternoon that sadly 13 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.
That is two more than for the previous 24 hour period.
There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There have been 76 more confirmed cases in the State, compared with 115 yesterday.
There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, refers to the situation as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), and it reveals that:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
· 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
