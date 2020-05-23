Latest update on number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co. Donegal

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 478 - the same as yesterday - it was confirmed this evening.

In fact, there were no new cases reported in the three north-western counties of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

The latest update shows that the number of cases in Co. Sligo has remained at 129 while in Co. Leitrim the number of cases has stayed at 82.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Thursday, May 21.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of 13 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11.00 am today, the HPSC has been notified of 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 115 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.