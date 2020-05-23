Ballyshannon became National HQ of emergency ambulances services in the country after Dublin fire

Ballyshannon became the national HQ of emergency ambulances services in the country today after a fire caused key Dublin based staff to be flown to Finner Camp.

The National Ambulance Service North West Divisional Headquarters based in Ballyshannon which also houses the National Emergency Operations Centre was a hive of activity today following a fire incident in the NEOC (National Emergency Operational Centre) in Tallaght, according to the local base.

According to the Ballyshannon Ambulance station, staff were evacuated from the Dublin base which led to the Ballyshannon centre taking command of the entire country.



"NAS (National Ambulance Service) management immediately instigated an emergency back up plan which has seen staff members based in Tallaght been flown to Finner Camp Army Barracks outside Ballyshannon where they were brought to the control centre to resume their duties.

Emergency calls have been answered and dispatched to as normal and without delay.

"Well done to all staff involved today in maintaining this vital service," they said.

Well done indeed to Ballyshannon and Donegal for stepping up to the mark on a national basis at what was once the main offices of the Donegal Democrat in Ballyshannon.