Gardaí seek owners of goods found on a Donegal road

Donegal gardaí ask anyone with information to get in touch
Gardaí in Donegal are trying to trace the owners of two sheep gates which were recovered overnight.
The items were found on the R245 Carrigart to Cranford road between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 91 53060.
