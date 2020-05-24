Contact

Two Donegal gardaí complete equivalent of two marathons for very special charity

The pair walked a 3.3km loop of Milford continuously over the weekend

Gardaí Kieran Langan and Mark O'Sullivan on their 100,000 steps for Make A Wish

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Two Donegal gardaí have completed an incredible 100,000 steps for the Make A Wish Foundation.

Gardaí Kieran Langan and Mark O'Sullivan set off trom Milford Garda Station on Saturday morning at 5am. They walked a 3.3km route throughout the day, returning to the challenge on Sunday morning and finishing just before lunchtime. 

The distance is equivalent to two marathons. The two gardaí are undertaking it to raise money to grant wishes to children with life-threatening conditions. 

Garda Langan said: "Inspired by the amount of people partaking in fundraising events for numerous charities over the last few weeks, I have decided to run my own event.

"This walking challenge is in aid of Make-A-Wish Ireland as I know there are 90 children scheduled to have their wishes granted this year and because of Covid-19 they will be waiting a little longer. I want to help by raising much needed funds to help grant these wishes.

"I hope to raise enough money to grant at least one wish to a child with life-threatening medical conditions, to give them hope, strength, and joy in these uncertain times."

Anyone who would like to support this worthy cause can still do so by clicking here

