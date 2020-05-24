Covid-19 update - Sadly more deaths but downward trend continues

Four more people with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly died, it has been confirmed.

The number of deaths the previous day was 13.

This brings the overall number of deaths in the State to 1,608.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the most recent 24 hour period was 57, down from 76.

The total number of cases now stands at 24,639.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Department of Health shows that of the 24,569 cases confirmed by midnight last Friday, just over 13% of cases (3,222) required hospitalisation.

There are 51 people in ICU being treated for Covid-19, which is down 68% from the peak in early April.