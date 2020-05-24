Covid-19 Donegal update - No new cases for the second day in a row

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 478 - the same as yesterday and the day before - it was confirmed this evening.

This figures will be seen as encouraging. In the past fortnight, the total number of new cases in Donegal has been just nine.

And the last time the daily increase was in double figures was back on April 21.

There has been no increase in cases in the three north-western counties for two consecutive days.

The latest update shows that the number of cases in Co. Sligo has remained at 129 while in Co. Leitrim the number of cases has stayed at 82.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Friday, May 22.

Four more people with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly died, it has also been confirmed.

The number of deaths the previous day was 13.

This brings the overall number of deaths in the State to 1,608.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the most recent 24 hour period was 57, down from 76.

The total number of cases now stands at 24,639.

The latest data from the Department of Health shows that of the 24,569 cases confirmed by midnight last Friday, just over 13% of cases (3,222) required hospitalisation.

There are 51 people in ICU being treated for Covid-19, which is down 68% from the peak in early April.