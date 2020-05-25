Temperatures set to soar later in the week - and Thursday could be a scorcher in Donegal

Donegal is set to bask in the sunshine for much of this week with Thursday forecast to be the best day when it will be hot, hot, hot!

According to Met Eireann, today will be mainly dry at first, with sunny spells, especially in the east. Cloud will gradually increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle to western coastal areas during the morning, extending gradually eastwards during the afternoon and evening, but becoming light and patchy. Maximum temperatures 14 to 18 Celsius.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing with maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 Celsius.

Wednesday will have some rain and drizzle, but Thursday could be one of the best days of the year so far.

It will be very warm and dry, with sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 or 25 Celsius.

Friday will see some bright spells, but there will be a good deal of cloud overall with patchy rain and drizzle in places, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 Celsius.

Current indications are for a good deal of dry weather overall next weekend, but with some patchy rain or drizzle at times. Warm and humid, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s inland, but in the high teens in Atlantic coastal areas. Winds mostly light, north to northeast or variable.