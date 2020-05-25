Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Could hairdressers, beauty salons and barbers be back in business sooner that originally planned?

Recommendations will be made to government

Could hairdressers, beauty salons and barbers be back in business sooner that originally planned?

Hairdressers are hoping to be back in business soon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Hundreds of barbers, hair salons and beauty salons in the north-west could be back in business earlier that expected.

The Irish Hairdressers' Federation (IHF) is set to present the Government with a range of recommendations which it feels merit reopening phase two of the easing of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, hair and beauty salons and barbers are not scheduled to reopen until July 20.

But the IHF believes it can put in place sufficient measures to enable premises to reopen earlier and that these will protect both staff and customers.

A lengthy document with 110 recommendations has been prepared.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the incoming President of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Danielle Kennedy, said the IHF is recommending that salons only allow customers in by appointment and carry out pre-screening to see if clients have been abroad or ill recently. 

And she added: ''The recommendations will radically change how we do our business, which will see the extensive use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisation procedures.”

Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are dotted all over Donegal and employ hundreds of people.

While the IHF membership is largely Leinster based, those in the industry will be supportive of its moves.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie