Weekend water supply issues in Lough Mourne water supply zone caused by high winds and low lake level

High winds which blew debris onto the inlet screens at Meencrumlin water treatment plant which supplies customers in the Lough Mourne area of Donegal led to a loss of water supply and or water pressure issues over the weekend in the Finn Valley area., Irish Water has confirmed.

Predominantly customers in higher lying areas were most affected by this unusual and unplanned event and Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to thank all those who lost water supply or were affected by reduced pressure for their patience while works were carried out to get the treatment plant back up and running.

The towns affected were: Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Killygordon, Cloghan, Liscooley, Donneyloop, Crossroads, Castlefinn, Drumkeen, Convoy, Raphoe, Ballindrait and Lifford.

Kevin Love, Irish Water explains: “The weekend’s water supply issues which affected customers supplied by the Lough Mourne water supply zone were as a result of the high winds and the wind direction which blew debris onto the screens at the water treatment plant impeding the flow of raw water into the Water Treatment Plant. The situation was made worse by the current low lake level as a result of record low rainfall levels recorded over March, April and May.

“We apologise to customers who were affected by the weekend’s issues and Irish Water would like to thank Donegal County Council for their efforts in completing the repair on Saturday and continuing to work throughout the day and night until Sunday morning to ensure water supply returned to all customers.”

Repairs were completed early Saturday morning but it may have taken longer for a full water supply to return to all customers living on higher grounds particularly customers closest to the plant in Goland and Meenglass as the network pipes and reservoirs refilled.