Donegal marks World Multiple Sclerosis ay 2020 

Donegal is set to mark World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2020 to raise awareness for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

In this current climate, World Multiple Sclerosis Day takes on new importance as the Society is expecting a decrease in fundraised income of at least €1 million euro in 2020.

Multiple Sclerosis Ireland is pleased to announce that World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2020 will take place Saturday, May 30, 2020, to raise awareness and support people living with MS, the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland.

The theme of World MS Day this year is ‘connections’ and the campaign is about challenging social barriers and stigma that can leave people affected by MS feeling lonely and isolated, Building communities that support and nurture people affected by MS Promoting self-care and healthy living with MS, Lobbying decision-makers for better services and effective treatment for people with MS. It is an opportunity to advocate for better services, celebrate support networks and champion self-care.

Ava Battles, Chief Executive of MS Ireland said: “World MS Day is the MS movement’s annual campaign to raise awareness of the condition and to support and connect the 2.3 million people living with it worldwide. It is a day to celebrate global solidarity and hope for the future. The theme for the 2020 World MS Day campaign is connections.

"The MS Connections campaign is all about building a community connection. Covid-19 pandemic is hitting the world and affecting our lives in an unprecedented way. Populations all over the world are locked down, health systems have become restrained, borders are closed, and the economy begins its downward spiral into a global recession. Now more than ever, our connections are so important. We all need to feel supported, valued, and loved. Those who have good relationships are happier, healthier and live longer than those who report feeling lonely, Lets work together in May to ensure we build on our connections with each other."

World MS Day 2020 is set to be a very different affair to previous years.

The international day of awareness and fundraising is met with a whole new set of challenges this year. Now, more than ever the MS community need support and advice.

In light of this, MS Ireland decided that this year’s World MS Day should go off with a BANG! (Virtually). There are more than 9,000 people in Ireland living with MS and so MS Ireland is launching a Virtual Balloon Race campaign.

Using algorithms, live weather systems and Google maps, MS Ireland's virtual balloon racing platform allows balloons to behave, fly and burst just like real balloons. The balloons will be virtually launched from our Care Centre in Bushy Park on May 30 at 12.00 noon. For more information visit: https://msi.rentaballoonrace.com/site/page?view=how-it-works

Among other services, MS Ireland uses the funds raised to provide vital services that reduce the impact of MS including physiotherapy, general support services, and newly diagnosed seminars.

For more information contact Thomas McCarthy at MS Ireland on Thomasm@ms-society.ie or (01) 678 1604. Or 086 049 8046 For more on Multiple Sclerosis visit: www.ms-society.ie

Please note: members of the public with any queries relating to MS are invited to call the MS Information Line 1850 233 233 which is available Monday- Friday 10am- 5pm. All calls are strictly confidential