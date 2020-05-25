Irish Water resumes Letterkenny water and wastewater upgrade works

Irish Water has resumed essential upgrade works in across Letterkenny today.

The works being undertaken to the wastewater network will reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Letterkenny and are being undertaken in phases.

The project recommenced this morning (Monday, May 25) at College Road/New Road junction and will be held everyday from 7am to 6.30pm daily.

Local traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

The drinking water mains replacement works, which will improve the security of water supply to Letterkenny, are being undertaken in phases and also recommenced this morning on the N13 between Veagh and Manor Roundabout.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times for the duration of the works.