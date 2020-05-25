Daily update: No new Covid-19 cases in Co. Donegal yet again

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains at 478, it was confirmed this evening.

These figures will be seen as hugely encouraging. In the past seven days, the total number of new cases in Donegal has been just ONE.

And the last time the daily increase was in double figures was back on April 21.

There has been no increase in cases in the three north-western counties for three consecutive days.

The latest update shows that the number of cases in Co. Sligo has remained at 129 while in Co. Leitrim the number of cases has stayed at 82.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Saturday, May 23.

Nationally, here have been NO new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,606.

As of 11.00 today, the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 24,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The number of new cases and reported deaths over the past week indicates that we have suppressed COVID-19 as a country. It has taken strict measures to achieve this. It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase 1.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “According to research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, 61% of people think it likely that Ireland will experience a second wave of COVID-19.

“While NPHET continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, both here in Ireland and internationally, ultimately it is the collective behaviours of each individual which will determine the course of this disease. The importance of regular hand washing, physical distance and cough/sneeze etiquette cannot be underestimated.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, added: “If a person is experiencing symptoms of any condition, including symptoms associated with conditions for which there are screening programmes, it is important to make early contact with you doctor and not await a routine screening appointment. GP clinics have remained open throughout the pandemic and will continue to be available to the public in these circumstances.”