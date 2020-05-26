Gardaí in Letterkenny organising outdoor bingo event - and they want a full house!

Gardaí in Letterkenny are planning to host an Outdoor Bingo event in the town - and they say they are really hoping for a full house!

The community event will take place on Sunday, June 7 at the rear of Letterkenny Retail Park (in the car park area behind Argos, TK Maxx etc).

All patrons have to do is turn up in their car - four persons per car allowed - and it will be a case of eyes down!

The event is being organised by the Letterkenny Community Policing Unit and will get underway at 2pm.

There will be a limit of 100 cars allowed to attend. Up to 4 people can attend in each car (from the same household) and you must live within 5km of the event in order to participate in line with Government guidelines.

Bingo books will cost €5 per person and all money taken in will be awarded in prizes.

You can book by calling 074-9167126 between 2pm and 3pm or email Letterkenny.community@garda.ie

When booking you will be requested to provide the name of the person that will be driving on the day and the registration number of their car.