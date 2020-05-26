Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí in Letterkenny organising outdoor bingo event - and they want a full house!

Community event taking place on Sunday, June 7

Garda bingo event

Outdoor Bingo will tak place in Letterkenny on Sunday, June 7

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Gardaí in Letterkenny are planning to host an Outdoor Bingo event in the town - and they say they are really hoping for a full house!

The community event will take place on Sunday, June 7 at the rear of Letterkenny Retail Park (in the car park area behind Argos, TK Maxx etc).

All patrons have to do is turn up in their car - four persons per car allowed - and it will be a case of eyes down!

The event is being organised by the Letterkenny Community Policing Unit  and will get underway at 2pm.

There will be a limit of 100 cars allowed to attend. Up to 4 people can attend in each car (from the same household) and you must live within 5km of the event in order to participate in line with Government guidelines. 

Bingo books will cost €5 per person and all money taken in will be awarded in prizes.

You can book by calling 074-9167126 between 2pm and 3pm or email Letterkenny.community@garda.ie

When booking you will be requested to provide the name of the person that will be driving on the day and the registration number of their car.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie