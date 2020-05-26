Latest national Covid-19 daily briefing - NINE more people have died

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of nine people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday there had been no new additional deaths.

There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is down on the figure of 59 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, today was the first day of no Covid-19 related deaths since March 18.