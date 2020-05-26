Latest national Covid-19 daily briefing - NINE more people have died

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of nine people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday there had been no new additional deaths.
There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is down on the figure of 59 for the previous 24 hour period.
There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.
“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”
Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, today was the first day of no Covid-19 related deaths since March 18.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anthony Molloy feels time should be called on all inter-county activity this year PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.