Donegal Covid-19 daily update reveals no new cases in the county

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began has remained static once again for the latest 24 hour period, it was confirmed this evening.
A total of 478 people in the county have been tested positive with Covid-19.
In the past seven days, the total number of new cases in Donegal has been just ONE.
And the last time the daily increase was in double figures was back on April 21.
There has been no increase in cases in the three north-western counties for four consecutive days.
The latest update shows that the number of cases in Co. Sligo has remained at 129 while in Co. Leitrim the number of cases has stayed at 82.
These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, May 24.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that a total of nine people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday, there were no deaths.
There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.
As of midnight on Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anthony Molloy feels time should be called on all inter-county activity this year PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.