Donegal Covid-19 daily update reveals no new cases in the county

The number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began has remained static once again for the latest 24 hour period,  it was confirmed this evening. 

A total of 478 people in the county have been tested positive with Covid-19.

In the past seven days, the total number of new cases in Donegal has been just ONE.

And the last time the daily increase was in double figures was back on April 21.

There has been no increase in cases in the three north-western counties for four consecutive days. 

The latest update shows that the number of cases in Co. Sligo has remained at 129 while in Co. Leitrim the number of cases has stayed at 82.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on Sunday, May 24.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been informed that a total of nine people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday, there were no deaths.

There have now been a total 1,615 COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

As of midnight on Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

