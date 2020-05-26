Extremely rare Donegal artefact sells for almost €15,000 at auction

Contact
Donegal carousel among items of historical interest at auction
An extremely rare late 19th Century hand operated Fairground carousel from Donegal has sold at Victor Mee Auction Sales for €14,500.
The carousel was in use in Buncrana and is still in working order. It has 18 hand-carved and painted horses and two swing boats, complete with hand-painted carnival signs, surround and canopy.
There were 1,500 registered bidders with 18 items sold.
A spokesperson for Victor Mee Auction Sales said: "Online seems to be the way forward at the moment and is this the end of onsite auctions for the foreseeable future. We experienced fierce competition for majority of lots."
