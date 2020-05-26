Extremely rare Donegal artefact sells for almost €15,000 at auction

An extremely rare late 19th Century hand operated Fairground carousel from Donegal has sold at Victor Mee Auction Sales for €14,500.

The carousel was in use in Buncrana and is still in working order. It has 18 hand-carved and painted horses and two swing boats, complete with hand-painted carnival signs, surround and canopy.

There were 1,500 registered bidders with 18 items sold.

A spokesperson for Victor Mee Auction Sales said: "Online seems to be the way forward at the moment and is this the end of onsite auctions for the foreseeable future. We experienced fierce competition for majority of lots."