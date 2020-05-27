Donegal Cathaoirleach visits ICU to thank nurses who cared for him during stay in LUH

A long-serving Inishowen councillor has visited the nurses who treated him for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan dropped into Letterkenny University Hospital's ICU on Monday to personally thank the nurses and staff who cared for him whilst he was a patient there.

Cllr Crossan, who is also the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, spent four weeks in hospital, 11 days of which being placed on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

The popular Buncrana man was in fact the first person to be ventilated and recover from the virus.

“The staff in the ICU were brilliant with me, they deserve all of the credit they get,” Cllr Crossan said.

“I feel very lucky and I'm one of the fortunate ones. We can't forget the 1,606 people that have sadly died.”

He added: “When I was leaving the hospital, I told them that I would be back to thank them in person for what they did for me and that's what I have done.

“They treated me so well up there, I can't thank them enough.

“They said that I was the first to recover after being ventilated and that had gave them hope that others would also recover.”

Cllr Crossan fell ill in March around the beginning of the lockdown, first with pneumonia before contracting the coronavirus.

Since leaving hospital, the former breadman said he is slowly building his strength back up.

He said: “I'm gradually building myself up. I'm out walking and building my muscles up again because when I was ventilated I couldn't do anything at all.

“But I'm getting better again and that's the main thing.”

The Cathaoirleach also urged people to be responsible and the adhere to the governments guidelines.