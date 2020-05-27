Covid-19 update shows an increase in number of new deaths

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 17 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been nine new additional deaths while the day before no additional deaths were reported at the briefing.
There have now been a total 1,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 26 May the HPSC has been notified of 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This compared with 37 for the previous 24 hour period.
There is now a total of 24,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.