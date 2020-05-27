Covid-19 update shows an increase in number of new deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 17 people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been nine new additional deaths while the day before no additional deaths were reported at the briefing.

There have now been a total 1,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 26 May the HPSC has been notified of 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This compared with 37 for the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 24,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.