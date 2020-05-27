First passenger commercial space flight takes place tonight and the Irish Coast Guard is playing a part

The first ever launch of humans aboard a commercial spacecraft is taking place and the Irish Coast Guard have a role in proceedings.

At 9.30pm today (Wednesday) the mission to the International Space Station takes place.

The Irish Coast Guard is on standby to lead the search and rescue operations for the SpaceX Crew Dragon space craft should it be forced to abort the mission and splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch is being streamed live on NASA’s YouTube channel