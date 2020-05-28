Contact

Report shows at least 30 people with Covid-19 have died in care facilities in Donegal

List published shows how many old people with Covid-19 have died in care facilities in Donegal

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A report in today's Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including a number in Donegal.

In two Donegal locations (Ballyshannon and Fahan) there have been a total of ten deaths each while in another two four deaths were listed (Letterkenny and Killybegs) while two were reported in Portnablagh.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive, and obtained by The Irish Times.

To see the full story see HERE

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.

The list includes those who died with both suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The final figures on deaths and confirmed cases are produced by the State’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

