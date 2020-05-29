Donegal striker back in Bundesliga action - but sees red in defeat

Contact
Donegal's Amber Barrett was back in action today as she lined out for FC Koln in the women's Bundesliga in Germany - but ended up losing and getting her marching orders!
After an 89-day break due to the coronavirus pandemic, professional women's soccer returned in Germany.
But the Republic of Ireland star, who hails from Milford, was unable to prevent her relegation threatened side from sliding to a 4-0 defeat against league leaders VfL Wolfsburg. Barrett was a threat in attack for FC Koln but she was sent off in the 76th minute for a late tackle.
