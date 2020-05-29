Covid-19 national update - number of additional deaths less than in previous 24 hours

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of six people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been nine new additional deaths.

There have now been a total 1,645 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 39, down from 46 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 24,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we approach the last week of Phase 1 it is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90% recovery rate in the community.

“Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress COVID-19 into the future.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Over the bank holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines.

“Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to 4 people outside of your household, at a physical distance of 2 metres and within 5km of your home.”

Meanwhile, Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks. Protect each other by keeping a 2 metre distance.”