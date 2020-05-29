Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update - Further encouraging news as latest details on number of cases is released

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal continues to stay level.

Today's latest figures once again show that there have been no new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period.

This related to the situation in the county on Wednesday when the total number of cases stood at 477.

Encouragingly, on most days during the past ten days there has been no new cases.

And following a re-examination of cases, two cases in recent times have been denotified as they have now been confirmed as not being Covid-19.

Donegal Covid-19 cases

Wednesday, May 27th - 477 (No change)

Tuesday, May 26th - 477 (-1) Denotifying of case

Monday, May 25th - 478 (No Change)

Sunday, May 24th - 478 (No Change)

Saturday, May 23rd - 478 (No Change)

Friday, May 22nd - 478 (No Change)

Thursday, May 21st - 478 (No Change)

Wednesday, May 20th - 478  (-1) Denotifying of case

Tuesday, May 19th - 479 (+2)

Nationally, there were six more Covid-19 related deaths confirmed today by the National Health Surveillance Centre.

There have now been a total 1,645 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 28th May the HPSC has been notified of 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, there have been three further deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the official total to 521.

A total of 17 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this afternoon, taking the total to 4,696.

