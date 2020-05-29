€185,000 new crèche at Gleann Domhain NS while Údarás na Gaeltachta approve €98,000 funding for Carrigart Digital Hub

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has praised the people behind two major community projects after both secured Government funding to get the green light for development.

Roinn na Gaeltachta has awarded a €185,000 grant for a new naíonra on the grounds of Gleann Domhain NS, Stramore and Údáras na Gaeltachta has approved a €98,000 investment in the Carrigart Digital Hub.

“I am delighted to announce the green light for a new naíonra on the grounds of Gleann Domhain NS, Stramore,” Minister McHugh said.

The grant of €185,000 will cover 95% of the costs.

“Gleann Domhain has been on a journey to this day," he said. "This brilliant investment has come together after hard work by people dedicated to making a language plan for the area, namely Therese McMonagle principal and the late Ellen McDermott.

“The funding is an endorsement of the work that has gone in. The green light today is the culmination of great work, foresight and determination.

“I am delighted for the area. It will help to sustain communities and bring a new dimension to growth for the Irish language.”

The Minister for Education and Skills also announced success for the Carrigart Digital Hub with a green light for funding for the centre from Údáras na Gaeltachta.

“The Carrigart Digital Hub is an exciting development and it will be a huge boost to this part of north Donegal, particularly operating under the Údarás Gteic brand – a massively successful strategy to date. Developments like this are critical for the future of remote working,” Minister McHugh said.

“The facility will incorporate 18 workstations, meeting room, kitchen and WC’s on the site of the former Health Centre at Main Street of the village.

“The Government has already invested €200,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the support of Údáras is so important.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the work of Noel McBride and Moving Mevagh Forward and the support of Seamus Neely and his team in Donegal County Council as well as the backing that Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh of Údarás," he added.