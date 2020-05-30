Donegal seaside town wins silver in inaugural Blue Flag International Awards

Bundoran has scooped silver for the excellent work in promoting the Think Before You Flush campaign in the community.

This follows on from winning the Clean Coasts “Think Before You Flush Community of the Year” at the Ocean Hero Awards before Christmas.

Think Before You Flush is a public awareness environmental campaign which is run by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water.

Bundoran was up against stiff competition against all coastal countries in the Northern Hemisphere that house Blue Flag beaches. The countries were measured against each other in how they displayed best practice under the theme of pollution outlining their positive solutions and measurements taken.



Clean Coasts Officer for Donegal and Leitrim Becky-Finn Britton worked closely with Shane Smyth of Discover Bundoran to implement the measures that led to this award. The campaign was promoted in the Discover Bundoran brochure which is a popular publication in this busy North West tourist hotspot.

MAIN PIC: Representatives from Donegal County Council, Irish Water, Clean Coasts, Discover Bundoran & Bundoran Tidy Towns with some of the local businesses who have backed the initiative. Photo by Brian O'Droma was taken before Covid-19 restrictions were introduced

Together with the local Tidy Towns more than 2,000 Think Before You Flush tent cards were displayed in hotels, B&B’s, shops, cafes, and surf schools throughout the town and local company ‘The Natural Company’ promoted the campaign by including Dirty Dozen postcards in all product shipments and in store. It was a real community effort.

Bundoran is again part of the Think Before You Flush campaign for 2019/2020.

Shane Smyth of Discover Bundoran was delighted with the result: "We are thrilled with this recognition from the international Blue Flag jury as a result of our work over the past year. It really has come down to the collaborative efforts of local businesses in Bundoran, residents and visitors who are heeding the advice to think before you flush. Combined with the support of Irish Water and Donegal County Council, the initiative has been a great success. Amidst everything happening at the moment this is some much needed good news for the town"

Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce Environmental Education Unit said: “The competition was created to highlight the best examples of environmental protection practices implemented by Blue Flag participants around the world. I would like to thank everyone involved in Bundoran for sharing their inspiring efforts towards preventing pollution and congratulate them on their success in finishing first runner-in the competition”