McDonald's set to re-open its outlet in Letterkenny next week

The McDonald's outlet in Letterkenny
McDonald’s is re-opening all of its restaurants in Ireland - including the popular outlet in Letterkenny.
The premises will be open again from next Thursday, June 4. But initially it will be for drive-thru only.
Opening hours will be 11:00 - 22:00 hrs. Special arrangements will be put in place to comply with social distancing and public health guidelines as the easing of restrictions due to Covid-19 continues.
The fast-food restaurant chain employs almost 6,000 people in the Republic and more than 3,000 in Northern Ireland.
The Letterkenny outlet, which celebrated 20 years in business last November, is the biggest employer of any restaurant in the county.
The premises was recently expanded following a major investment programme.
It was closed in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
Meanwhile, the reopening of McDonald's stores throughout Ireland, the UK and in many European countries is good news for farmers.
One in every five burgers sold in its outlets across Europe is of Irish origin.
Dawn Meat's production site in Waterford produces more than 400 million beef burgers a year for McDonald's outlets in Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe.
