Revealed: Two in five births in Donegal are now outside of marriage

Four in ten births in Donegal were outside of marriage or civil partnerships, it has emerged.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that there were 1,817 births in registered in Co. Donegal last year.

Of these 1,077 (59.9%) births were to married or civil partnership parents while 740 (40.7%) were to unmarried/non-civil partnership parents.

Nationally there were 59,796 births in the Republic of Ireland, with 61.9% to married/civil partnership parents and 38.1% to unmarried/non-civil partnership parents.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown has the biggest percentage of births to married/civil partnership couples (76.9%) while the highest percentage of births outside marriage or civil partnership couples was in Limerick City (55.7%).

There were 59,796 births registered in 2019, 30,555 male births and 29,241 female births, a decrease of 1,220 on 2018. The 2019 total is 20.2% lower than in 2009 when 74,928 births were registered.

The 59,796 births represent an annual birth rate of 12.1 per thousand population. This rate is 0.5 per thousand population lower than in 2018.

Of the 59,796 births in 2019, there were 46,036 babies (77.0%) born to mothers of Irish nationality compared to 47,110 (77.2%) in 2018.

There were 10.4% of births to mothers of EU 16 to EU 28 nationality, 2.1% of mothers were of UK nationality, and 2.0% were of EU 15 nationality (excluding Ireland and the UK). Mothers of nationalities other than Ireland, UK and the EU accounted for 8.4% of total births registered. There were 29 mothers where the nationality was not stated.

The total period fertility rate, TPFR is derived from the age specific fertility rates in the current year. It represents the projected number of children a woman would have if she experienced current age specific fertility rates while progressing from age 15-49 years. A value of 2.1 is generally considered to be the level at which the population would replace itself in the long run, ignoring migration.

In 2019 the TPFR for Ireland was 1.7 which is below replacement level. So, at these levels, if there was no net immigration, the population would fall.