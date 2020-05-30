One of RTE's most popular shows - Ireland's Fittest Family - specifically wants to hear from people in Donegal

Contact
Could you be Ireland's fittest family?
One of RTE's most popular shows specifically wants to hear from families in Co. Donegal.
Fittest Family is a competition reality show where families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by our panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.
The series has been commissioned for an eighth series.
An RTE spokesperson said they are currently looking for families for the brand new series.
Any families interested in taking part in the show are asked to visit rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily or call 085 837 5387 for more information.
