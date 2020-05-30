Covid-19 national daily briefing reveals greater number of additional deaths than for previous day

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of nine people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been six new additional deaths.
There have now been a total 1,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 59, up from 39 the previous day.
There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
ENDS
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.
