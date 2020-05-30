Donegal Covid-19 update - yet another day when there is no increase in cases

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people tested positive for coronavirus in Donegal remains at 477, according to the latest figures published this evening.
This means that there has been no new cases confirmed in the county since Tuesday, May 19.
Today's figures relate to the situation in the county at midnight on Thursday, May 28.
The number of cases in Sligo is 129 while in Leitrim it is 83.
Also this evening, it was confirmed that sadly nine more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland, up from six reported yesterday.
There has now been a total 1,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Latest figures show that 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised.
Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU.
Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%).
Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.
