Motorist's heartfelt gesture touches the hearts of gardaí on Covid-19 checkpoint duties in Donegal

The lovely note handed to gardaí
We are all in this together - and it is heartening to see how people are reacting.
Today, gardái on duty were handed this lovely note by a passing motorist today at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Letterkenny.
It certainly touched those concerned, and they posted it up on the Garda Siochana Donegal facebook page, stating: “It really is the small things in life that make a difference such as this heartfelt gesture. We are all in this together. Thank you for adhering to the guidelines. It is especially hard to do so in this gorgeous spell of weather and we understand that. Please stay the course and hold firm. We have made such good progress. Let's keep it going!" #Inthistogether #Socialdistancing #HoldFirm
