Another beautiful day promised for the North West

Jumping in off the pier in Mountcharles during the brilliant bank holiday weather PICTURE: MATT BRITTON
The fantastic weather this bank holiday weekend is set to continue today with warm temperatures promised across the north west.
Today will be another dry and warm day with long and at times hazy, spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of between 22 and 26 degrees are forecast in mostly light, easterly or variable winds.
Tonight
It will remain dry across the country overnight with light winds and lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
