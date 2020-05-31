Covid-19 daily update for Ireland shows a reduction in number of new deaths compared with 24 hours previously

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been nine new additional deaths.

There have now been a total 1,652 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 66, compared with 59 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since testing began.

