Donegal Covid-19 daily update reveals that there have been NO new cases again to report

The number of people tested positive for coronavirus in Donegal remains at 477, according to the latest figures published this evening.

This means that there has been no new cases confirmed in the county since Tuesday, May 19.

Today's figures relate to the situation in the county at midnight on Friday, May 29, and will be seen as being very encouraging.

The number of cases in Sligo is 129 while in Leitrim it is 83. Likewise they are the same as for the previous 24 hours and the curve has flattened in the north-west.

However, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. Yesterday there had been nine new additional deaths.

There have now been a total 1,652 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 66, compared with 59 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since testing began.

Overall, though, the trends are going very much in the right direction.