New Presbyterian Moderator will be installed at online ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is set to install Rev David Bruce as the denomination’s new Moderator at a special event that will be streamed live from the Assembly Buildings in Belfast this evening.

In Donegal, there are around 30 Presbyterian congregations, mainly in the east of the county.

The installation will take place on what would have been the opening night of this year’s General Assembly.

Due to the exceptional circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for the first time in 180 years, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland cancelled its annual General Assembly.

Traditionally, the service from the historic Assembly Hall, would have been attended by upwards of 900 people from across Ireland, including past moderators, civic dignitaries, and representatives from other churches across Europe, Africa and Asia.

This year, apart from technical support, only four people will be physically present – the outgoing Moderator, Rt Rev Dr William Henry, Moderator-Designate, Rev David Bruce and the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of the General Assembly, the Revs Trevor Gribben and Jim Stothers.

Other people will be participating remotely in the livestream from the Assembly Hall, leading in prayer and praise and reading from the Scriptures. Also taking part, but remotely via a video conferencing platform, will be the members of the 2020 Standing Commission, which has been set up to conduct all necessary business of this year’s Assembly. Monday evening will be one of their main tasks - electing the incoming Moderator, PCI’s most senior office-bearer and principal public representative.

The Installation, which is being livestreamed and can be watched by following the link on the PCI website (www.presbyterianireland.org), will start at 7.00 pm with an introduction and call to worship from the outgoing Moderator, Dr Henry.