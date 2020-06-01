Covid-19 national daily update reveals that there has been one new death

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been two new additional deaths while the previous day there had been nine.

There have now been a total 1,650 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 77, compared with 66 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, commented: “We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died.

“COVID-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

“As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

“It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

“It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

"We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus," he said.