Donegal Covid-19 daily update - curve stays flat as once again there are no new cases to report

No new cases confirmed in the county since Tuesday, May 19.

Donegal Covid-19 daily update

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people tested positive for coronavirus in Donegal is still at 477, according to the latest figures published this evening.

This means that there has been no new cases confirmed in the county since Tuesday, May 19.

Today's figures relate to the situation in the county at midnight on Saturday, May 30, and are the latest available.

The number of cases in Sligo is also static at 129 while in Leitrim it is also the same, at 83

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been two new additional deaths while the previous day there had been nine.

There have now been a total 1,650 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 77, compared with 66 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, commented: “We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died.

“COVID-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure.

“As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave.

“It is vital that we continue to practice hand and cough hygiene and social distancing, with the additional hygiene measure of face coverings in appropriate settings.

“It is important to give space to our vulnerable people when out and about.

"We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

