Outdoor bingo event planned for this weekend has been cancelled

Contact
Bingo event has been cancelled
The Outdoor Bingo event which was due to be hosted by Gardaí in Letterkenny this weekend has been cancelled.
A big crowd had been expected for Sunday's event - indeed the Gardai has been anticipating a full house!
However, it has been confirmed that due to unforeseen circumstances, the event will not be taking place.
It had been planned to host the Outdoor Bingo event at the rear of Letterkenny Retail Park (in the car park area behind Argos, TK Maxx etc) with patrons sitting in their cars while playing bingo.
A number of people had already booked their place and bought bingo books and Garda Gráinne Doherty said they will be contacted to have their money refunded.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.