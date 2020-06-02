Coronavirus daily news update shows increase in number of additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that eight more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been one additional death while the previous day there had been two.

There have now been a total 1,658 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 10, compared with 77 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of COVID-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old. Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 4 June and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday 1 June, 348,416 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added: “47% of people are taking longer than 4 days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed. We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”