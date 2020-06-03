Family issue appeal for missing women who could be in Donegal

An appeal has been made for a missing woman who could be in Donegal.

Maura Donnelly who is from Caolisland was last seen at 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Ms Donnelly was driving a white Hyundi i30 with the car spotted in the Strabane area.

Her family believe that she may have crossed the border into Donegal.

Anyone with information is being asked to either contact Gardai or the PSNI.