Donegal father and daughter talk Covid-19 on BBC radio breakfast show

Letterkenny father and daughter, Diarmaid and Aoife Doherty
Letterkenny father and daughter, Diarmaid and Aoife Doherty, featured on BBC Radio5’s Breakfast programme today as part of the show's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic along the border.
The Breakfast Show is presented by Nicky Campbell and Rachel Burden and has recently been virtually touring the British Isles hearing first hand stories of how families have been impacted by lockdown.
On Tuesday’s edition, Nicky Campbell spoke with a family in Derry, while Diarmaid and Aoife Doherty, spoke of how life has been on this side of the border.
Aoife (17) is a Transition Year pupil at Loreto in Letterkenny and she was asked by Nicky how she has managed over the past few weeks.
She said she has been coping okay, although not being allowed to see her friends and schoolpals had been very strange.
Diarmaid, who is the Deputy Editor of the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press, talked about the different restrictions that have been in place in the Republic since back in March.
He outlined how families have had to follow Government guidelines in recent weeks and explained how the easing of restrictions has worked.
He said the hope is that Phase 2 of the restrictions will be implemented from Monday next, which will be widely welcomed.
