Covid-19 daily update reports drop in number of additional deaths compared with previous 24 hours

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that three more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been eight additional deaths.

There have now been a total 1,659 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 47, compared with 10 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal remains at 477. The figures for Sligo (129) and Leitrim (83) are also static.

These figures relate to the situation at midnight on June 1.

According to the Department of Health, there has been no increase in cases in Donegal since Tuesday, May 19th.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again on Thursday, June 4, to continue its review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19. NPHET will proceed to submit recommendations to the Minister for Health.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Our recovery rate is now at 91%. This is positive news and confirms the expectation that most people who get COVID-19 will recover. However, it remains the case that this is an unpredictable virus, and the prognosis for any one individual diagnosed, regardless of their current health, remains uncertain. Use hse.ie and gov.ie/health to stay informed and learn the behaviours that will keep you protected.”

Dr. Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons added: “It is our collective responsibility to continue to support vulnerable groups in our society. Vulnerable groups include older people and people with underlying health conditions of any age. Keep a 2 metre distance when outdoors, maintain respiratory etiquette and continue to wash hands regularly.”