Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Small fishermen in the inshore fisheries sector are on their knees and need support – Pearse Doherty TD

Lough Foyle

Retrieval of equipment from the seabed of Lough Foyle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, has questioned Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney TD, in the Dáil  on the plight of the small fishermen in the inshore fisheries sector.

Deputy Doherty said that while this current public health crisis has been tough on various sectors right across the country, with many small businesses, and those in tourism, hospitality and retail in Donegal, particularly hard hit; those in the inshore fishermen were struggling long before this crisis came to pass.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber, Deputy Doherty went on to say:

“With herring quotas and scientific quotas reduced and boats tied up, our small fishermen are on their knees.

Speaking to those working in inshore fisheries in Donegal, they are crying out for help. It is not an exaggeration to say that many of them just won’t be fishing this time next year if the proper supports and protections are not forthcoming.

I have been corresponding with Minister Creed on this subject to let him know that the tie-up aid announced, the funding for which is European Union backed, will not cover the monthly cost of insurance for many fishermen with smaller vessels, let alone cover loans or other commitments that they have.

What I am asking, Tánaiste, is what further supports are expected from the EU in terms of funding for inshore fisheries should the current crisis continue?

This continues at a time when supertrawlers from other member states are continuing to fish in Irish waters and when there are rumblings of disagreement on fishing rights in Brexit negotiations.

It has been reported that Michel Barnier and the Commission’s Task Force was prepared to accede to British demands on fisheries; against the mandate they were given by Member States and the interests of the Irish fishing sector.

On May 26th Minister Creed stated that Michel Barnier had reiterated his commitment to the mandate he was given by Member States, including continued access to waters for Irish fisheries.

Uncertainty surrounds the position of the EU Task Force on fisheries; whether it plans to use fisheries as a bargaining chip in negotiations and if it is prepared to accept Britain’s quota grab in order to secure better terms in other sectors.

What progress has been made in Brexit negotiations to ensure that the livelihoods of small fishermen in Ireland are protected?

What guarantees can you give to those fishermen?

And separately, is there any leeway being considered on the easing of the quotas for small fishermen to help sustain them through the crisis?”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie